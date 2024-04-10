Prosecutors recommend delaying the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez from May to a summer date

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the May bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez should be postponed until July or August after it was learned that the New Jersey Democrat’s wife, who’s a co-defendant, has a serious medical issue. Prosecutors sent a letter to the trial judge on Wednesday urging that the May 6 trial be delayed. A day earlier, lawyers for Nadine Menendez asked that she be tried separately at a later date because a newly diagnosed and serious medical condition requires surgery in the next six weeks. Details of her medical condition weren’t revealed in court papers. Menendez, his wife and two businessmen have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.