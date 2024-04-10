Salmon fishing is banned off the California coast for the second year in a row amid low stocks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal fishery managers have voted to cancel all commercial and recreational salmon fishing off the coast of California for the second year in a row, and only the fourth time in state history, because of dwindling stocks. The unanimous vote Wednesday by the Pacific Fishery Management Council is a blow to the state fishing industry that supports tens of thousands of job. Like 2023, this year’s decision was made in order to protect California’s waning salmon populations after drought and water diversions resulted in river flows that are too warm and slow for the state’s Chinook salmon to flourish.

