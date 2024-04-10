Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far and defends the overturning of Roe v. Wade
By BILL BARROW and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump says an Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions goes too far and the former president called on Arizona lawmakers to change it. He’s also defending the overturning of Roe v. Wade that cleared states to ban the procedure. The Arizona Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday cleared the way for the enforcement of an 1864 law that bans abortion at all stages of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. Trump said that “it’ll be straightened out and as you know, it’s all about states’ rights.” Trump says Florida’s six-week abortion ban will “probably” also change.