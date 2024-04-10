Ukraine will be outgunned by Russia 10 to 1 in weeks without US help, top Europe general says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top general for U.S. forces in Europe told Congress Wednesday that Ukraine will be outgunned 10 to one by Russia within a matter of weeks if Congress does not find a way to approve sending more ammunition and weapons to Kyiv soon. The testimony from Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, comes as Congress enters a pivotal week for Ukraine, but there’s no guarantee aid will be increased in time, as internal Republican disagreements over supporting the bill remain and House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a potential ouster over his support for the bill.

