When are the 2025 Oscars? The Academy Awards announce date, sticking to early start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 97th Academy Awards will be held March 2. The date announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Wednesday moves the annual ceremony up about a week. This year’s Oscars were held on March 10. The telecast that culminated in the best picture win for “Oppenheimer, was watched by an estimated 19.5 million people, up about 4% from the year prior. The film academy is also sticking with an earlier start for the awards. Like this year’s show, the 2025 Oscars will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern. ABC will again air the Academy Awards.

