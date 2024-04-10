Which states could have abortion on the ballot in 2024?

Voters have sided with abortion rights supporters every time the issue has been directly on the ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion. In 2024, the question could be put before voters in yet more states. It’s a lock to be on the ballot in two and is a possibility in several more. A number of actions could put the measures on ballots, including legislative votes, signature drives or legal wrangling. The abortion rights measures would not all guarantee the same level of access, and some are so narrow that Planned Parenthood doesn’t support putting them on the ballot.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

