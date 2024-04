LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten things to remember about O.J. Simpson, the NFL running back-turned actor who was acquitted of murdering his wife and her friend. Simpson’s attorney confirmed to TMZ that the former NFL star died Wednesday night in Las Vegas at the age of 76. A message posted Thursday on Simpson’s official X account said he died after battling cancer.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.