20 years later, Abu Ghraib detainees get their day in US court
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Twenty years ago this month, photos of abused prisoners and smiling U.S. soldiers guarding them at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison were released, shocking the world. Now, three survivors of Abu Ghraib will finally get their day in U.S. court against the military contractor they hold responsible for their mistreatment. A trial scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, will be the first time that Abu Ghraib survivors have been able to bring their claims of torture to a U.S. jury. The defendant in the civil suit, CACI, supplied the interrogators who worked at the prison. The Virginia-based contractor denies any wrongdoing.