55 Coast Guard Academy cadets disciplined over homework cheating accusations

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Officials say 55 U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets have been disciplined for sharing homework answers in violation of academy policy. After a series of disciplinary hearings, six of the cadets failed the course and 48 got lowered grades. The commandant of the academy in New London, Connecticut, said Wednesday that the academy is committed to upholding “the highest standards of integrity, honor, and accountability.” Officials say the cadets will be provided the opportunity to appeal the disciplinary actions.

