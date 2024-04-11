A criminal probe continues into staff at a Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot a teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia say that a criminal investigation into staff members at a school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher will continue. The announcement comes a day after a former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary was charged with felony child neglect. Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn told reporters Thursday that a special grand jury that was empaneled to investigate the shooting has finished its work. But Gwynn said his office would continue to investigate the January 2023 shooting. The administrator who was charged, Ebony Parker, has been accused of dismissing multiple warnings the boy had a gun in the hours before the shooting.

