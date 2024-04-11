Australian judge ends women’s case against Qatar Airways but allows lawsuit against subsidiary

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian court has rejected a case brought by five women seeking compensation from Qatar Airways over invasive gynecological examinations conducted on passengers at Doha’s airport in 2020. The women’s case against the airport’s operator is still going ahead, however. The five women, whose identities have been concealed by the courts, were among hundreds of women forcibly removed from airliners at Doha on Oct. 2, 2020, as officials searched for the mother of a newborn baby found dumped in a terminal trash can. Thirteen women were removed from a flight to Sydney, and many said they were forced to undergo non-consensual gynecological or intimate physical examinations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.