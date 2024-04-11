Convicted murderer charged in two new Texas killings offers to return to prison in plea

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A convicted murderer who was released early from a Texas prison in 1993 and now faces two new murder charges has offered to enter a plea and to return to prison for 50 years in exchange for avoiding going to trial and facing a possible death sentence. Sixty-three-year-old Raul Meza Jr. served about a decade in prison for killing an 8-year-old girl before he was released. He was charged last year with two killings that happened in 2019 and 2023, and investigators are looking into as many as a 10 other unsolved cases they think might be connected to Meza. During a hearing Thursday, prosecutors said they had just received the plea offer and hadn’t had time to evaluate it.

