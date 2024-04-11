Czech man dies after falling into sea while taking photos of huge waves in Spain’s Canary Islands
MADRID (AP) — A Czech tourist has died after falling into the sea while apparently taking photographs of huge waves during a storm on the Canary Island of Tenerife. Authorities say the 53-year-old died Wednesday afternoon in the town of Puerto de la Cruz. Authorities had warned of possible flooding in coastal areas due to stormy seas around the island in the Atlantic, a popular vacation destination for many Europeans. Tenerife officials said people from some 60 houses were evacuated and that waves reached some five meters, or 16 feet high, in some areas.