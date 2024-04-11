Dominican authorities launch probe after an immigration officer is accused of raping a 14-year-old

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have launched an investigation after an immigrations officer was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl. The mother of the girl, who is from neighboring Haiti, alleged the assault occurred last week near the upscale resort town of Punta Cana. She says the suspect broke into their home. Human rights activist Santiago Molina said on Thursday that the incident happened when immigration officials were searching homes in an area where migrants have settled. He said the girl’s mother was at work at the time of the attack.

