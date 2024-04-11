Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the abortion ruling from justices he chose goes too far

A ban on nearly all abortions in Arizona doesn’t sit well with Republican former Gov. Doug Ducey. Yet he was the one who appointed the four conservative justices whose ruling cleared the way for it. He even expanded the court in 2016. Ducey is among Republicans in several states who are wrestling with the consequences of their opposition to abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The Arizona court ruled 4-2 on Monday to revive an 1864 law that criminalizes abortion throughout pregnancy unless a woman’s life is at risk. Ducey this the ruling went to far and would had preferred a 15-week ban that he signed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.