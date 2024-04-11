Houston police reviewing if DNA tests could have helped in thousands of dropped cases

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say they are still reviewing if DNA testing in connection with thousands of sexual assault and sex crime cases that were dropped due to staffing issues could have led officers to potential suspects and possible arrests. The more than 4,000 sexual assault cases dropped in the past eight years are part of more than 264,000 incident reports that were never submitted for investigation. Officers assigned them an internal code that cited a lack of available personnel. Police said Thursday during a news conference that DNA testing in the dropped sexual assaults cases and others has found 95 matches to suspects in an FBI database.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.