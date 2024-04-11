Hungary will impose new restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government will add new restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to protect Hungarian farmers from market fluctuations caused by cheaper Ukrainian imports. Hungarian Agrictultural Minister Istvan Nagy told a news conference on Thursday that a 2022 European Union decision to allow for duty-free imports from Ukraine, meant to help keep its economy afloat after Russia’s invasion, had led to “severe oversupply and significantly low prices” in the European agricultural market. In response, the government will impose a requirement for sellers and logistics companies to report any restricted products being imported via Ukraine regardless of those products’ country of origin.

