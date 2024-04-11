Kansas has some of the nation’s lowest benefits for injured workers. They’ll increase in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will increase what have been among the lowest benefits in the U.S. for workers who are injured or killed on the job. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed bipartisan workers’ compensation into law Thursday. It takes effect in July. The new law includes the first increases in the state’s caps on total workers’ compensation benefits since 2011. The bill emerged from talks among business lawyers and labor attorneys. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved it unchanged with no lawmaker opposing it. The total benefit for the family of a worker killed on the job will rise from $300,000 to $500,000.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.