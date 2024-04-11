Key events in OJ Simpson’s fall from sports hero and movie star

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson’s story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture. A beloved football hero in the 1960s and ’70s, he transitioned effortlessly to movie star, sports commentator and TV pitchman. Then came the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend. A jury acquitted him, but many still believe him responsible for the grisly slayings. Major events in the life of Simpson, who died Wednesday at age 76 after battling prostate cancer, range from his athletic achievements to his release from parole in 2021 after serving jail time for a botched Las Vegas hotel-room heist.

By The Associated Press

