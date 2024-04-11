Los Angeles County’s troubled juvenile halls get reprieve, can remain open after improvements

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State regulators have decided Los Angeles County’s troubled juvenile detention facilities, on the verge of shutting down over safety issues and other problems, can remain open. The Board of State and Community Corrections voted Thursday to lift its “unsuitable” designation for Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar and Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights. Both facilities could have been forced to shut down April 16 because of failed inspections. The state board found last year that the county was having trouble correcting problems including inadequate safety checks, low staffing, use of force and a lack of recreation and exercise. The board says improvements have been made.

