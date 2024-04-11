Massive attack destroys one of Ukraine’s largest power plants

Officials say a massive missile and drone attack has destroyed one of Ukraine’s largest power plants and damaged others. It was part of a renewed Russian campaign targeting energy infrastructure. The Trypilska plant was the biggest energy supplier for the Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. Andrii Hota, director of Centrenergo, the state company that runs the plant, says it was struck numerous times, destroying the transformer, turbines and generators. The plant was left incapacitated and ablaze on Thursday. Hota says workers hid in a shelter as the first drone approached. That saved their lives. At least 10 other strikes damaged energy infrastructure in Kharkiv.

