More aid is supposed to be entering the Gaza Strip. Why isn’t it helping?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Under heavy U.S. pressure, Israel has promised to ramp up aid to Gaza dramatically, saying last week it would open another cargo crossing and surge more trucks than ever before into the besieged enclave. But days later there are few signs of those promised materializing and international officials say famine is fast approaching. While Israel says it has dramatically increased the number of aids trucks entering the territory, U.N. workers report only a slight uptick — possibly because they count trucks differently. Here’s what we know about the aid entering Gaza and why discrepancies in reporting persist.

