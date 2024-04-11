Muslim leaders are ‘out of words’ as they tire of the White House outreach on the war in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Muslim and Arab American leaders have grown frustrated with the outreach from President Joe Biden’s White House as the war in Gaza drags on. They say private meetings with officials at all levels of the administration have failed to lead to meaningful changes in U.S. support for Israel, and they’re unwilling to continue talking. The fractured relationship could jeopardize the Democratic president’s reelection campaign and help pave the way for Republican Donald Trump to return to the White House. Biden’s team believes it still can have some productive conversations to keep open important lines of communication.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press

