New website includes resources to help in aftermath of Maryland bridge collapse

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has announced a new website with information about federal, state and local resources and programs related to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The website includes details for affected workers and businesses. It also includes major traffic updates for commuters and guidance on in-person resources available through Maryland Business Recovery Centers. Additional resources on the website include links to information on the salvage and response operations from the Unified Command, as well as traffic and road closure alerts, and Maryland’s official 511 Traveler Information service. The governor’s office says the website will be updated regularly as additional programs become available.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.