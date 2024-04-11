Portuguese Catholic Church announces it will compensate victims of sex abuse

MADRID (AP) — The Portuguese Catholic Church says it will pay some form of compensation to victims of sex abuse by clergy. The country’s Bishops Conference said Thursday the church will set up a fund with contributions from all dioceses to meet the eventual payments. A 2023 report said more than 4,800 people may have been victims of child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church. More than 500 alleged victims have come forward with their stories. Victims will have to submit their requests between June and December. An evaluation commission will then decide how much money the victims will receive.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.