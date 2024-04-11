Posthumous memoir by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be published Oct. 22

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir Alexei Navalny began working on in 2020 will be published this fall. “Patriot,” which publisher Alfred A. Knopf is calling the late Russian opposition leader’s “final letter to the world,” will come out Oct. 22. Navalny, 47, died in February while serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges that he condemned as politically motivated. He was jailed after returning from Germany in January 2021, and died in a remote penal colony above the Arctic Circle. According to Knopf, Navalny began working on the book in Germany, and continued writing it in Russia, both in and out of prison.

