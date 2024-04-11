Reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson

Reaction has started to pour in on the death of O.J. Simpson after battling prostate cancer. He was 76. Simpson’s family announced the news on his X account. Relatives said he died Wednesday. Simpson’s attorney confirmed to TMZ he died in Las Vegas. Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said he was the first player to reach a record many thought couldn’t be attained when he topped 2,000 yards in a 14-game season. The decorated football star was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but wound up in prison years later in an unrelated case.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.