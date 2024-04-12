A police officer and an 18-year-old suspect are killed by gunfire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a police officer and an 18-year-old suspect were fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire that injured two other officers and a 17-year-old. Interim Memphis Police Director CJ Davis says officers responded early Friday to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Davis says officers were fired on and returned fire. Three officers and two suspects were struck by gunfire. Davis says Officer Joseph McKinney died. A second officer was taken to a hospital, and a third officer was treated at the scene. Two suspects aged 17 and 18 were taken to a hospital. The 18-year-old died.

