A Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot. Both hospitalized in stable condition

TORONTO (AP) — Authorities say a Toronto police officer has been stabbed and a suspect has been shot in the city’s west end. Toronto police say in a post on social media outlet X that both the officer and the suspect are in stable condition in a hospital. They said it happened around 1:30 p.m. local time in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area. Images from the scene show yellow tape and police vehicles surrounding a plaza that includes a Tim Hortons restaurant. The Toronto Police Association says in a social media post that the officer has non life-threatening injuries and that he is being supported by the union and his colleagues.

