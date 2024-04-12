First attempt to catch orphaned orca calf in Canadian lagoon is unsuccessful

ZEBALLOS, British Columbia (AP) — An orphaned killer whale stranded in a remote Vancouver Island lagoon is proving difficult for rescuers to catch. An official at the site says the capture operation is in the “demobilization stage” after an unsuccessful attempt to rescue the 2-year-old orca that began before dawn. Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John said they plan to try again in a couple of days, saying rescuers were “standing down.” The 2-year-old calf has been alone in Little Espinosa Inlet for about three weeks after its pregnant mother was beached at low tide and died on March 23.

