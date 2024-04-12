‘I’m dying, you’re not’: Those terminally ill ask more states to legalize physician-assisted death

DENVER (AP) — Lawmakers in at least 12 states are debating bills that would legalize physician-assisted death. The laws would allow terminally ill patients under specified conditions to end their lives with a doctor’s help. Physician-assisted death is contentious and only 10 states and Washington, D.C., allow it. Patients must be at least 18 years old, within six months of death and be assessed by doctors to ensure they are capable of making an informed decision. Two states have gone in the opposite direction. Kansas has a bill to further criminalize those who help someone with their physician-assisted death. West Virginia is asking voters to enshrine its current ban into the state constitution.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

