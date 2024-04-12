In death, O.J. Simpson and his trial verdict still reflect America’s racial divides
By GRAHAM LEE BREWER and AARON MORRISON
Associated Press
For many people old enough to remember O.J. Simpson’s murder trial, his 1994 exoneration was a defining moment in their understanding of race, policing and justice. Nearly three decades later, it still reflects the different realities of white and Black Americans. Simpson died Wednesday but remains a symbol of racial divisions in American society because he is a reminder of how deeply inequities are felt, even as newer figures have come to symbolize the struggles around racism, policing and justice. Some people recall watching their Black coworkers and classmates erupting in jubilation at perceived retribution over institutional racism. Others remember their white counterparts shocked over what many felt was overwhelming evidence of guilt.