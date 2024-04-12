Kansas governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care for minors and 2 anti-abortion bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The governor of Kansas has vetoed a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for minors, a measure to require more reporting from abortion providers and what she says is a vague bill making it a crime to coerce someone into having an abortion. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s actions Friday set up a series of confrontations with the Republican-supermajority Legislature over those issues, and attempts to override her vetoes are likely. The bill against gender-affirming care would bar surgery, hormone treatments and puberty blockers, limiting care for minors to therapy. Kelly says it tramples parents rights. She says the abortion measures go against an August 2022 statewide vote affirming abortion rights.

