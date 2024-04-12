Maine governor signs bill restricting paramilitary training in response to neo-Nazi’s plan

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill restricting paramilitary training in response to a neo-Nazi who wanted to create a training center for a “blood tribe.” The measure allows the state attorney general to file for a court injunction to stop such efforts and to bring charges with the potential of a year in jail. Opponents argued that the law could trample on constitutional rights. Supporters said it aims to prevent the creation of shadow military force for purposes of sowing civil disorder. Mills signed it Friday without public comment.

