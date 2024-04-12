Prominent surgeon says he was denied entry to Germany for a pro-Palestinian conference

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent British-Palestinian surgeon who volunteered in Gaza hospitals during the first weeks of the Israel-Hamas war says he has been denied entry to Germany to take part in a pro-Palestinian conference. Police later Friday ended the event early. Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta said he arrived at Berlin airport on Friday morning before being stopped at passport control, where he was held for several hours and then told he had to return to the U.K. According to Abu Sitta, airport police said he was refused entry due to “the safety of the people at the conference and public order.” There was no immediate comment from German federal police.

By JACK JEFFERY and GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

