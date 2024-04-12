Tennessee governor signs bill requiring local officers to aid US immigration authorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a bill that would require law enforcement agencies to communicate with federal immigration authorities if they discover people are in the the country illegally. The bill signed by the Republican would also broadly mandate cooperation in the process of identifying, detaining and deporting them. Proponents have argued that Tennessee law enforcement agencies should assist more in immigration enforcement. But immigrant advocates have warned that the bill is broad and confusing and could embolden rogue officers to target immigrant families. The law takes effect July 1.

