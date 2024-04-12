The Vessel, a Manhattan tourist site closed after suicides, will reopen later this year

NEW YORK (AP) — The centerpiece sculpture at the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan’s west side will reopen to the public later this year after a string of suicides forced its closure in 2021. The Vessel is a towering, climbable structure shaped like a honeycomb. It will now feature steel mesh barriers on many of its twisting stairwells and platforms. The top level of will remain off limits. The Vessel opened in 2019 and quickly became a prime tourist destination. It first shuttered after three people fatally jumped from the structure in 2021. It reopened a few months later, and then closed again after a 14-year-old jumped from the structure. The exact reopening date is not yet known.

