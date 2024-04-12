Vermont town removes unpermitted structures from defunct firearms training center while owner jailed
By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press
An arrest warrant has been rescinded for the Vermont owner of a controversial firearms training center involved in a long-running legal dispute over unpermitted structures. The town says it has removed the structures while Daniel Banyai remains jailed on other charges. Banyai was ordered arrested in December by an environmental court judge for not bringing the property into compliance. He was taken into custody last month and charged with aggravated assault on the constable who arrested him. Banyai has pleaded not guilty. A court filing signed by the judge Thursday says the town of Pawlet has finished the work to bring the property into compliance except for removing the deconstructed school.