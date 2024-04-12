What to know about this week’s Arizona court ruling and other abortion-related developments

Abortion was already a major issue in U.S. elections in 2024. An Arizona Supreme Court ruling elevated it more. The court cleared the way for the state to start enforcing a ban on abortion in all stages of pregnancy. That’s something 14 other states are already enforcing. The state is a key battleground in this year’s presidential election, and it’s possible voters will also be able to cast ballots this year on whether to amend the state constitution to allow more abortion access. Voters in at least three states will see such questions on their ballots, and several more are considering it.

