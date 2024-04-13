Back to back! UConn fans gather to celebrate another basketball championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of fans lined the streets of Hartford, Connecticut, to celebrate the UConn men’s basketball team following its second-straight NCAA championship and sixth in the last 25 years. Saturday’s parade featured the players and coaches riding on a double-decker bus and lifting the national title trophy as fans shouted and waved celebratory signs. Coach Dan Hurley and the players thanked the crowd in short speeches outside the XL Center, where UConn plays about half its home games. The festivities followed Monday’s 75-60 win over Purdue, which capped one of the most dominant two-year runs in NCAA Tournament history.

By PAT EATON-ROBB and DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.