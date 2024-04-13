British military warns of possible vessel being boarded near Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The British military says a vessel may have been boarded by an unknown party near the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The warning Saturday from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations offered no details about the boarding in the Gulf of Oman, off the Emirati port city of Fujairah.. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, particularly after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria.

