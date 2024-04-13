Cyprus suspends processing of Syrian asylum applications as boatloads of refugees continue arriving

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus says it’s suspending processing all asylum applications by Syrian nationals because of large numbers of refugees from the war-torn country that continue to reach the island nation by boat, primarily from Lebanon. In a written statement Saturday, the Cypriot government said the suspension is also partly because of ongoing efforts to get the European Union to redesignate some areas of Syria as safe zones to enable repatriations. The drastic step comes in the wake of Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides’ visit to Lebanon earlier week to appeal to authorities there to stop departures of migrant-laden boats from their shores. Some 2,140 people arrived by boat to Cyprus between Jan. 1 and Apr. 4 of this year, the vast majority Syrian nationals departing from Lebanon.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.