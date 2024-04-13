Skip to Content
How to get rid of NYC rats without brutality? Birth control is one idea

By MAYSOON KHAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO
Associated Press

New York lawmakers are proposing rules to humanely drive down the population of rats and other rodents. They are eyeing rat birth control and a ban on glue traps as alternatives to poison or a slow, brutal death. A city ordinance would establish a pilot program for controlling rat population by using birth control instead of lethal chemicals. A City Council member says the contraceptives are more ethical and humane than other methods. Some lawmakers in Albany are considering a statewide ban on glue traps. One exterminator says a ban would have unforeseen consequences on other pest management, including insects.

