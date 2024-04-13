Right whale is found entangled off New England in a devastating year for the vanishing species
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal authorities say a North Atlantic right whale has been spotted entangled in rope off New England in already devastating year for the vanishing animals. The right whales number less than 360 and are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear and collisions with ships. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the entangled whale was seen Wednesday about 50 miles south of Rhode Island’s Block Island. NOAA says in a statement the whale has rope coming out of both sides of its mouth and has been far from shore. That makes it difficult for rescuers to help.