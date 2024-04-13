Skip to Content
Small earthquake shakes Southern California desert during Coachella music festival

Published 12:50 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake has shaken the Southern California desert near where the Coachella music festival is being held this weekend. No damage or injuries were reported in Saturday’s quake. The U.S. Geological Survey says it had a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 and hit at 9:08 a.m. about 20 miles southeast of Coachella. A dispatcher with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says there were no calls reporting any problems from the quake.

Associated Press

