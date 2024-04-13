Venezuelans living abroad want to vote for president this year but can’t meet absentee requirements

MEXICO CITY (AP) — More than half of the estimated 7.7 million Venezuelans who have left their homeland during the complex crisis that has marked Nicolás Maduro’s 11-year presidency are estimated to be registered to vote in Venezuela. But of all the Venezuelans fanned out around the world, including those who emigrated before the crisis, government figures show only about 107,000 are registered to vote outside the South American country. That’s because of costly and time-consuming government prerequisites that are nowhere to be found in Venezuela’s election law. Analysts and emigrants assert people who left Venezuela during the crisis would almost certainly vote against Maduro if given the chance.

