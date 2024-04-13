World paid little attention to Sudan’s war for a year. Now aid groups warn of mass death from hunger
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has been torn by war for a year now, torn by fighting between the military and the notorious paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has been overshadowed by the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip. But relief workers warn Sudan is hurtling towards a calamity of starvation, with potential mass death in coming months. Food production and distribution networks have broken down and aid agencies are unable to reach the worst-stricken regions. At the same time, the conflict has brought widespread reports of atrocities including killings, displacement and rape, particularly in the area of the capital and the western region of Darfur.