A Pittsburgh congressional race could test Democrats who have criticized Israel’s handling of war

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An election this month in Pittsburgh and some of its suburbs is emerging as an early test of whether Israel’s war with Hamas poses political threats to progressive Democrats in Congress who’ve criticized the conflict. First-term Rep. Summer Lee is facing a primary challenge from Bhavini Patel, a municipal councilwoman. Lee has accused Israel of committing “war crimes,” called for a cease-fire and demanded an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. That’s veered from the stand taken by President Joe Biden and most Democrats when it comes to the war If Lee is defeated in the April 23 contest, she’d be the first Democratic incumbent to lose a primary this year.

