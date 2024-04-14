At birthplace of Olympics, performers at flame-lighting ceremony feel a pull of the ancient past
By THEODORA TONGAS and DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece (AP) — Every two years, a countdown to the Olympic Games is launched from its ancient birthplace with a flame-lighting ceremony in southern Greece at ancient Olympia. The event is marked with a performance by dancers who assume the role of priestesses, their movement inspired by scenes on millennia-old artwork. The Associated Press got rare access to the planning and rehearsals that bring the ancient-inspired idea to life, speaking to the head choreographers and young performers who describe feelings of enjoyment and awe at becoming involved.