Biden convenes G7 to discuss the Iranian threat and prevent an escalation after the attack on Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has convened the Group of Seven advanced democracies to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation. The United States assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Tehran on Saturday. It marked the first time Iran had launched a direct military assault on Israel. Israeli authorities said 99% of the inbound weapons were shot down without causing any significant damage. Biden says the G7 meeting Sunday is intended “to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack.”

